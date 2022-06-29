Saba Qamar stuns fans with new dance video
Web Desk
07:54 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar stuns fans with new dance video
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani star actress Saba Qamar has left her fans stunned with beautiful dance moves in latest viral video.

In the video, the Kamli star can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves while sitting next to senior actor Noman Ijaz. Both the stars were busy shooting their next project. The BTS video is making rounds on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, the star actress shared the video with a caption, “Mrs & Mr. Shameem.”

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.

Saba Qamar's hair flip video takes the internet ... 05:42 PM | 29 Jun, 2022

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen and on social media – be it in ...

More From This Category
Shopping hacks: How to save more to keep up with ...
06:03 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Ms Marvel: What happened in Karachi as Kamala ...
06:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Team ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ begin promotions in ...
08:13 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Pakistani stars support Alia Bhatt's stance on ...
07:31 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar turns up the heat with new sizzling ...
07:11 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar's hair flip video takes the internet ...
05:42 PM | 29 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar stuns fans with new dance video
07:54 PM | 29 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr