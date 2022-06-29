Saba Qamar stuns fans with new dance video
Share
Pakistani star actress Saba Qamar has left her fans stunned with beautiful dance moves in latest viral video.
In the video, the Kamli star can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves while sitting next to senior actor Noman Ijaz. Both the stars were busy shooting their next project. The BTS video is making rounds on the internet.
Taking to Instagram, the star actress shared the video with a caption, “Mrs & Mr. Shameem.”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.
Saba Qamar's hair flip video takes the internet ... 05:42 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen and on social media – be it in ...
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Ruet-e-Hilal announces date for Eidul Adha in Pakistan as Zil Hajj ...08:30 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani stars support Alia Bhatt's stance on patriarchal ...07:31 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Ayesha Omar turns up the heat with new sizzling photos07:11 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Shopping hacks: How to save more to keep up with inflation06:03 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Ms Marvel: What happened in Karachi as Kamala Khan met her Nani in ...06:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022