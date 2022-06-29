Saba Qamar stuns fans with new dance video

Pakistani star actress Saba Qamar has left her fans stunned with beautiful dance moves in latest viral video.

In the video, the Kamli star can be seen flaunting her killer dance moves while sitting next to senior actor Noman Ijaz. Both the stars were busy shooting their next project. The BTS video is making rounds on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, the star actress shared the video with a caption, “Mrs & Mr. Shameem.”

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.