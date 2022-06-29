Team ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ begin promotions in UAE

Upcoming Pakistani film London Nahi Jaunga have kickstarted promotions in the UAE. The film will premiere in Dubai on July 7 and it will be released in Pakistan next month over the Eidul Adha holiday.

Initially, the much-anticipated Lollywood film was scheduled to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it will hit the screens in July.

The film has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed, and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride.

Both Hayat and Saeed said they were relieved the film would be hitting the screens after the coronavirus disrupted previous release schedules.

The Load Wedding actor said “healthy competition” was much needed for the industry’s success. “Both films are amazing. I have great hopes from Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad,” she said.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eidul Adha alongside Mahira Khan- Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.