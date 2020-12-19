Woman warden caught on camera taking bribe (VIDEO)
NEW DELHI – A traffic officer in India has been caught on camera collecting bribe from a motorist.
In a recent viral video, two women on a scooter were being stopped by a female police warden on the street of Pimpri Chinchwad.
No Google pay, No Phone pe, No UPI...... Direct Pocket pay ????????????
Source :WA pic.twitter.com/EKo5g9E8ab— Jaane bhi do Yaro (@mat_jane_de_yar) December 18, 2020
The officer asked the woman motorist to produce documents after which the woman walks close to the cop. After a quick conversation, the woman takes out a currency note and put it into the back pocket of the cop.
As soon as the woman officer received the demanded amount, she allowed them to leave.
The video has gone viral across social media platforms while the traffic officer is yet to be identified.
