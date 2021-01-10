BlackoutPakistan – High-level NTDC committee to probe massive power outage

LAHORE – The National Transmission and Dispatch Company has formed a high-level committee to inquire about the massive electricity outage in the country.

Managing Director of autonomous power transmission Company, Engineer Dr Khawaja Riffat set up the committee to establish reasons behind the ‘dark event.

General Manager Malik Javed will chair the committee while other members include GM Technical Abbas Memon, Chief Engineer Protection and Control Atif Mujeeb Usmani and Chief Engineer Network Operation Sajjad Ahmad.

Meanwhile, power supply to most of the cities has been partially restored after a major breakdown due to a technical fault on the early hours of Sunday Power supply in parts of Pakistan has been partially restored.

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan while addressing a press conference confirmed that the reason behind the power outage is a technical fault which leads to the shutdown of power plants.

Khan added that the out-dated system leads to the national power breakdown. No efforts were made in the past to upgrade the dilapidated system

Updating on the current situation, Omar said that power will be fully restored by evening as coal and nuclear power plants take time to restore.

بجلی کی تازہ صورتحال : شام تک پورے ملک کی بجلی بحال ہو جائے گی ، کوئلے اور نیوکلیر پلانٹس واپس آنے میں وقت لیتے ہیں ، پن بجلی اور گیس کے پلانٹس چل رہے ہی pic.twitter.com/u1hvpbdkpI — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 10, 2021

On Saturday night, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and other cities were plunged into darkness leaving the masses in shock and panic.