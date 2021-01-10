Watch ‘Leaked Video’ of Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi
Director Aabis Raza takes on the classic paramour’s demand for nudes, in an amazing 13-min thriller-filled film
LAHORE – A short movie on revenge porn, starring Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi, has been released on YouTube.
The film is directed by Aabis Raza, who is famous to highlight the social issues through cinema. The 13-minute short film seems to hit the internet as many of the viewers can relate to the sensitive topic.
It explores the dark side of the digital world in which young women often fall pray to scandals and revenge porn.
Apart from the entertainment and thriller, the movie reminds young women to stay safe amid the social world in which leaked scandals often get round on social media.
Producer Dr Akbar Yezdani said that Indian entertainment website approached them as they want to share the film on their platform.
