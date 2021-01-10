Jinnah a ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend' – Ertugrul star pays tribute to Pakistan's founding father

The Turkish actor is in Karachi on the second leg of his trip to the South Asian country
03:03 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
Jinnah a ‘Faithful, great leader and Turkish friend' – Ertugrul star pays tribute to Pakistan's founding father
Jinnah was a “Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend,” wrote visiting Turkish actor Celal Al on his Instagram story on Saturday, while paying tribute to Pakistan's founding father.

Al, who is famous for playing warrior Abdur Rehman in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul visited the Pakistan Monument in Shakarparian Hills, Islamabad before leaving for Karachi, where he paid homage to the Quaid-e-Azam in several snaps he took with Jinnah's pictures and sculptures.

Al wrote, “One of the hero that I inspired, Faithful, True Muslim, Great Leader and Turkish Friend. May he rest in peace.”

The actor has been in Islamabad for a few days and was awestruck by the beauty of the national capital. His next stop is Karachi where he reached earlier today. In a post from Daman-e-Koh, he addressed Islamabad, saying he would return to the city and that he was ready for the next leg of his visit to Pakistan.

He wrote in Turkish and Urdu, saying, “You are so beautiful Islamabad. Insallah see you again. New destination is Karachi.”

