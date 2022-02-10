Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,914 new infections, 47 deaths in a day
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,914 new infections, 47 deaths in a day
ISLAMABAD − At least 47 people died of the novel disease while 3,914 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,648 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,474,075.

Pakistan conducted a total of 54,638 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 7.10 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,716.

Around 5,459 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,359,757. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases dropped to 84,670.

As many as 554,990 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 492,489 in Punjab, 206,879 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132,400 in Islamabad, 34,957 in Balochistan, 41,342 in Azad Kashmir and 11,018 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,298 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,954 in Sindh, 6,085 in KP, 990 in Islamabad, 765 in Azad Kashmir, 370 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

