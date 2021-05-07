Infinix tipped to launch Note 10 Pro with MediaTek Helio G95 
Web Desk
10:48 PM | 7 May, 2021
Infinix tipped to launch Note 10 Pro with MediaTek Helio G95 
LAHORE - Pakistan’s most premium locally assembled smartphone manufacturer Infinix Mobiles is about to add a new phone to its Note lineup.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has become the talk of the town among Infinix fans. According to disclosures this time Infinix has good news for gaming enthusiasts that Infinix Note 10 Pro will feature high-end performing fastest gaming chipset MediaTek Helio G95.

 The helio G95 is the predecessor to helio G90T which offers high-end gaming performance along with multitasking in every way. It is manufactured using the same 12nm process technology. It can support up to 64MP multi-camera setup and is capable of recording videos in up to 4K resolution at 30fps. As for the display, it can support panels of up to 2520 x 1080 resolution (FHD+) and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Infinix Note series has been very popular among Pakistani consumers and they always wait for the latest offering from the brand. Infinix Note 10 Pro is a leap from its descendent model. Infinix Note 10 Pro Speed, performance, and gaming experience will take fans excitement to another level.

