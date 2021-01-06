realme 7 Pro, Best Performance & Design Smartphone of 2020?

After only about a decade, innovative smartphone technology is becoming successful. With the latest technology trends, people are learning everything more effectively. Communication is getting better with the arrival of 5G and social connectivity is becoming very easy with the use of GPS. The innovation has also altered the landscape of the smartphone in proving more responsiveness and efficiency to the youth.

Considered by many as a famous smartphone brand in the world, realme is a force to be reckoned with. realme renders yeoman services to foster the best services for its youth. It is the only Android smartphone brand to go in the 2nd quarter of 2020 as successful. realme 7 Pro bagged ample goodwill for the brand. It not only gave the best performance smartphone but also a beautiful design. It is the first brand to introduce trend culture into technology globally.

There are not many brands in the market that are delivering exceptional designs. Some international brands have outdated shape while others have low-performance qualities. Fans have made many complaints about the poor camera qualities of numerous famous names. Not to mention, processing has been so slow that the youth failed to relish gaming experiences. realme 7 Pro has taken the liberty to do so. The most notable feature is the use of an AMOLED display. AMOLED is a type of OLED display device technology that gives thin-film-display technology. The smartphone features an elegant mirror-split design on its back as the realme 7, but it’s a lot slimmer (8.7mm) and lighter (182g), even compared to the realme 6 Pro.

The new model looks a little more modern than its predecessor – and even stricter as well because the visual design of the back of the smartphone has changed. Instead of bright lighting and gradient of realme 6 Pro, the back of the new realme 7 Pro is divided into two unequal halves with a gradient that varies from dark to light. They have one shade, but the direction is different, mirrored. Globally realme won 5 international design awards, Golden Pin award and Red dot design award for the year 2020.

The smartphone brand is not just another fancy variant. It is equipped with multi-dimensional features that make it the ultimate smartphone. It has a 64MP ultra-wide main camera. This feature allows the user to capture sharper pictures. To give the youth more gaming hours, it has a 4500 mAH to add more juice to the realme 7 Pro.

Trendy product usage is becoming a dream fulfilled due to realme 7 Pro. Keeping the modern styles in mind, it is giving the youth an elite feel. They are more groomed and awarded fashionable tech products. The smartphone has inculcated the culture of fashion in the youth of Pakistan. The brand also became the first to introduce trend culture into technology for the year 2020.

The above-mentioned perks are evident to the fact that realme 7 Pro is the “Best design smartphone for the youth”. It is forging the most stylish and fashionable AIOT products in Pakistan. With the “Dare to leap” antics, realme 7 Pro is juicing up the sharp personalities of the modern youth. Let us see what the smartphone achieves in the future as it has already impressed the market of Pakistan.