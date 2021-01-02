Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested for 'terror financing'
Web Desk
08:12 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested for 'terror financing'
Share

LAHORE – Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, according to an official statement. 

Lakhvi, 61, is accused of being a leader of a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province during a raid conducted in Lahore.

“Proscribed organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi (has been) arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Pakistani province of Punjab said.

''Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,'' the CTD said.

The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual. ''His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore,'' it added.

Terror Financing: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed jailed ... 01:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sentenced Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to 15 years and six ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan, Yumna Zaidi and Iqra Aziz declared ...
07:18 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
LHC halts Ravi River Urban Development Project
07:05 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
FO rejects India's 'unwarranted assertions' ...
05:31 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
KP issues alerts for heavy rains and snowfall
07:57 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
This Pakistani-American doctor just forgave ...
05:06 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
'Eagle Squad' to curb street crimes in Islamabad
04:40 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadia Khan just dropped first picture of her third marriage
07:38 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr