Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested for 'terror financing'

LAHORE – Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, according to an official statement.

Lakhvi, 61, is accused of being a leader of a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province during a raid conducted in Lahore.

“Proscribed organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi (has been) arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Pakistani province of Punjab said.

''Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,'' the CTD said.

The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual. ''His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore,'' it added.