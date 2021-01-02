Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested for 'terror financing'
Share
LAHORE – Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday in Pakistan on terror financing charges, according to an official statement.
Lakhvi, 61, is accused of being a leader of a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
He was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province during a raid conducted in Lahore.
“Proscribed organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi (has been) arrested on charges of terrorism financing,” a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Pakistani province of Punjab said.
''Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,'' the CTD said.
The CTD said that in addition to belonging to proscribed organisation LeT, Lakhvi is also a UN designated individual. ''His trial will be held before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore,'' it added.
Terror Financing: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed jailed ... 01:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sentenced Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to 15 years and six ...
- Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested for 'terror financing'08:12 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
- Who's the most beautiful wife? Check out what Sana Khan’s husband ...06:47 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Fans speculating about Sanam Jung’s divorce after New Year post, ...06:27 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020