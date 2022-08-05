Babar Azam announces cash reward for Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nooh Butt

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has announced a reward worth Rs2 million for Nooh Butt over winning the gold medal in weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Butt received massive praise from public and celebrities after he bagged the first gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing games. Butt lifted a total of 405 kilograms - 173 kg in snatch and 232 kg in clean and jerk, also setting a CWG record.

Appreciating the bronze winner Shah Hussain Shah, the Pakistani cricket star called for providing equal facilities and support to athletes of all categories.

Taking to Twitter, Babar wrote: “Roar Pakistan! Extremely proud of these superstars. All our athletes deserve proper structure, support, and state-of-the-art facilities.”

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan also praised Butt and wished him success in future.