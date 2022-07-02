Sarah Khan shares stunning clicks from sister Aisha's dreamy proposal
Share
Lollywood diva Sarah Khan and Noor Zafar Khan's sister Aisha Khan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance, earlier this year.
Now, the Laapata star has shared stunning clicks from the dreamy proposal of her sister, leaving the internet swooning over the romantic vibes.
The pictures show Aisha, who is a fashion designer by profession, breaking with happiness and looking real pretty as her now-husband goes down and proposes to his lady love with roses.
The Sabaat actress has been a great role model for her younger sisters. Noor Khan followed Sarah’s lead and went into the entertainment business. However, Aisha Khan has preferred to stay away from the limelight.
Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter ...
Popular actress Sarah Khan and her adorable daughter Alyana Falak were spotted serving major mother-daughter goals in ...
