PCB Challengers win Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship

RAWALPINDI – PCB Challengers defeated PCB Dynamites by seven runs in the final match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

PCB Dynamites, who won the toss but chose to field first, were able to restrict Challengers to only 133. However, the Challengers defended the total and were able to confine the Dynamites to only 126 to claim the title.

Kainat Hafeez (PCB Challengers) became player of the match for scoring 31 runs.