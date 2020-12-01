PCB Challengers win Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Share
RAWALPINDI – PCB Challengers defeated PCB Dynamites by seven runs in the final match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
PCB Dynamites, who won the toss but chose to field first, were able to restrict Challengers to only 133. However, the Challengers defended the total and were able to confine the Dynamites to only 126 to claim the title.
WINNERS! 🎆🎊#DYNAMITESvCHALLENGERS— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 1, 2020
Scorecard: https://t.co/qE5nbAPciO#BackOurGirls | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/LFMlKW4JZk
Kainat Hafeez (PCB Challengers) became player of the match for scoring 31 runs.
Pakistan’s only woman referee officiates first ... 07:43 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s first-ever female cricket referee Saman Zulfiqar has officially started her match ...
- Pakistan allocates $150 million for COVID-19 vaccine10:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- India call center kingpin sentenced to 20 years in US prison10:01 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
-
- 'Hard Talk': Ishaq Dar tells BBC he owns only 'one property'09:17 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Nearly a dozen Pakistani officials in UK contract COVID-1909:04 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Has Feroze Khan and wife parted ways?08:57 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)06:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- World's loneliest elephant reaches Cambodia06:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020