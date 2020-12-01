Pak Suzuki raises car prices again
Web Desk
06:01 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Pak Suzuki raises car prices again
Share

KARACHI – The country's most popular automaker, Pak Suzuki has raised the prices of its different vehicles by up to Rs100,000.

The new rates, which have been made applicable from today (December 1, 2020), are for the Suzuki Cultus VXL, AGS and Suzuki Swift Automatic Navigation, reads a notification by the company.

The price of Cultus VXL witnessed an increase of Rs70,000 to reach Rs1,970,000 from its previous rate of Rs1,900,000.

Similarly, the new price of Cultus AGS has been set at Rs2,130,000 after an increase of Rs100,000.

Pak Suzuki raises car prices by up to Rs1 million 12:38 PM | 7 Sep, 2020

LAHORE - In a surprise move, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has raised the prices of its several variants by ...

Moreover, the company has revised the price of 1.3L Suzuki Swift Automatic Navigation with an increase of Rs35,000, raising its price from Rs2,175,000 to Rs2,210,000.

Toyota reveals price of new Corolla Altis ... 02:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Toyota Indus Motors has revealed the prices of different variants of its upcoming car, Corolla Altis ...

More From This Category
Pak Suzuki raises car prices again
06:01 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Toyota reveals price of new Corolla Altis ...
02:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Diesel price increased, petrol price to remain ...
09:19 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
PM Imran approves Export Development Board
08:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Rice Exchange announces first trades, including ...
06:37 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
AirSial's first Airbus reaches Karachi airport ...
06:20 PM | 29 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media
12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr