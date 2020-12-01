Pak Suzuki raises car prices again

KARACHI – The country's most popular automaker, Pak Suzuki has raised the prices of its different vehicles by up to Rs100,000.

The new rates, which have been made applicable from today (December 1, 2020), are for the Suzuki Cultus VXL, AGS and Suzuki Swift Automatic Navigation, reads a notification by the company.

The price of Cultus VXL witnessed an increase of Rs70,000 to reach Rs1,970,000 from its previous rate of Rs1,900,000.

Similarly, the new price of Cultus AGS has been set at Rs2,130,000 after an increase of Rs100,000.

Pak Suzuki raises car prices by up to Rs1 million 12:38 PM | 7 Sep, 2020 LAHORE - In a surprise move, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has raised the prices of its several variants by ...

Moreover, the company has revised the price of 1.3L Suzuki Swift Automatic Navigation with an increase of Rs35,000, raising its price from Rs2,175,000 to Rs2,210,000.