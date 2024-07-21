Dua Zehra's custody battle ends as court rules in favour of parents

KARACHI – Dua Zehra, the teenage girl who escaped home and married in Punjab two years back, again made headlines as a family court awarded permanent custody of girl to her parents.
Dua's father Mehdi Kazmi sought custody of his daughter after she was allegedly abducted.
The court ruled that Dua Zehra will stay with her parents until she reaches adulthood, stressing that the decision was made in her best interest, considering her well-being and the demonstrated commitment of her biological parents to her safety.
The court required both parents to provide a personal surety bond of Rs2lac and ensure Dua Zehra’s basic needs, including her education and nourishment.
Dua Zehra must be presented in court when summoned, as she has expressed a desire to live with her parents, the judge said.
The court acknowledged the efforts made by Dua Zehra’s parents to ensure her safety.
In previous development, Sindh High Court granted temporary custody of Dua Zehra to her parents. Mehdi Kazmi had reported his daughter missing on April 16, 2022, when she was 13 years old, and later discovered through news reports that Zaheer Ahmed had allegedly married her, falsely claiming she was 18.
