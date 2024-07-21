Search

Pakistan

Dua Zehra's custody battle ends as court rules in favour of parents

Web Desk
12:34 PM | 21 Jul, 2024
Dua Zehra's custody battle ends as court rules in favour of parents

KARACHI – Dua Zehra, the teenage girl who escaped home and married in Punjab two years back, again made headlines as a family court awarded permanent custody of girl to her parents.

Dua's father Mehdi Kazmi sought custody of his daughter after she was allegedly abducted. 

The court ruled that Dua Zehra will stay with her parents until she reaches adulthood, stressing that the decision was made in her best interest, considering her well-being and the demonstrated commitment of her biological parents to her safety.

The court required both parents to provide a personal surety bond of Rs2lac and ensure Dua Zehra’s basic needs, including her education and nourishment.

Dua Zehra must be presented in court when summoned, as she has expressed a desire to live with her parents, the judge said.

The court acknowledged the efforts made by Dua Zehra’s parents to ensure her safety.

In previous development, Sindh High Court granted temporary custody of Dua Zehra to her parents. Mehdi Kazmi had reported his daughter missing on April 16, 2022, when she was 13 years old, and later discovered through news reports that Zaheer Ahmed had allegedly married her, falsely claiming she was 18.

Dua Zehra: Karachi teen, who flees home and later recovered, shines bright in school

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

01:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Punjab announces permanent positions for 3,000 Nurses

12:34 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Dua Zehra's custody battle ends as court rules in favour of parents

12:04 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

MDCAT 2024: Check latest update for Syllabus, and Registration

11:38 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Nawaz Sharif's close aid Asif Kirmani quits PML-N

10:46 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Afghanis storm Pakistan consulate in Germany; probe underway

10:09 AM | 21 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh govt issues 'Shoot-on-Sight' orders for curfew violators ...

Pakistan

10:02 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Seven Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia this year as total tally ...

12:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

University of Okara takes legal action as explicit video goes viral

10:15 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud's leaked audio call exposes terror group's ...

02:18 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Power to the People: Government's Bold Move to Slash Electricity ...

11:28 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Osama bin Laden's close aid arrested by CTD in Lahore

05:36 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Govt announces boycott of Israeli products after successful ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Punjab announces permanent positions for 3,000 Nurses

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan takes a dip for 2nd day

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.35 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: