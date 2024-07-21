Search

Shafqat Mahmood announces retirement from politics

03:05 PM | 21 Jul, 2024
shafqat mehmood

Former Federal Minister and central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shafqat Mahmood, has announced his retirement from politics. He shared this news in a statement posted on social media platform X.

In his statement, Shafqat Mahmood wrote, "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to retire from politics. I wish to dedicate the remainder of my life to writing and teaching."

He clarified that this decision is not the result of any pressure nor does he intend to join any other party. He stated that his departure from politics is due to the natural demands of time and age.

The former federal minister expressed his gratitude towards the PTI founder for providing him with the opportunity to serve, and also thanked the PTI and his constituency voters for the honor of representing them twice.

Advertisement

