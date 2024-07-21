Man arrested for chaining children in Lahore after wife leaves

LAHORE - In a shocking incident in the Samanabad area of Lahore, police rescued five children who were found chained inside their home. The accused father has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

According to police reports, the children's father had tied them up with chains after their mother left the home. The children have been handed over to the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau for their safety and care.

The father, now in police custody, claimed that he chained the children to keep them from leaving the house after their mother abandoned them. Authorities are investigating the matter further to ensure the children's well-being and to determine the full extent of the father's actions.