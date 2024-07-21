Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev lauds PM Shehbaz, Pakistani media during 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum

SHUSHA — The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has praised the Pakistan government and media and said that they have always been very supportive and positive.

He made these remarks on Saturday while addressing the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum, particularly in response to a question about the Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship.

President Ilham Aliyev said he has excellent relationships with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and both countries work very closely together. He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy a high frequency of people-to-people exchanges and that both Countries need to promote business-to-business relations to enhance economic relations.

He proposed establishing a joint media working group to promote mutual understanding and counter misleading narratives. This collaboration aims to leverage access to international media outlets, enhancing the reputation and perception of both nations.

The President of Azerbaijan recently visited Pakistan from July 11-12, 2024, where he was warmly received by the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan. During the visit, 17 agreements were signed, focusing on investment opportunities, bilateral trade, defense industry cooperation, and uniting the potential of both countries.

The president reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to building a strong partnership with Pakistan not only on a political level but also on an economic level, as well as in trade and investment. He also mentioned the potential for collaboration in the renewable energy sector.

Additionally, the president informed the forum about the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the fight against climate change impacts at the country level, and the sustainable approach to the restoration and reconstruction works implemented in the liberated territories. This conference will be held in Baku in November this year.

The forum will include four-panel sessions on "Impact assessment: scoping disinformation," "Policies and Implementation," "International Cooperation," and "Innovative Solutions for Climate Action." initiatives to build a more resilient society against disinformation,” The impact of artificial intelligence on reality, media and disinformation: Promoting media literacy,” and “Climate movement and media.”

The 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum, with the theme "Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation," is being held in Azerbaijan's City of Shusha from July 20 to 22, 2024.

The event will feature panel sessions where officials from various countries, representatives of media and civil society, state and business representatives, representatives of international organizations, and media experts will exchange detailed ideas and experiences.

Over 150 foreign guests from around 49 countries, including news agencies from 30 countries, three international organizations, and 82 media entities, attended the event. This provided a platform for joint discussions and actions among participants.