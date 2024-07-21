Punjab announces permanent positions for 3,000 Nurses

LAHORE – Punjab government has decided to recruit 3,000 female nurses on a permanent basis.
Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) informed Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) of its intention to appoint 3,000 charge nurses (BS-16) for Batch-2024, ensuring the inclusion of all quotas.
SHC&MED submitted the required forms and documents to the PPSC and requested swift processing and compliance with relevant rules for the selection of candidates.
This announcement comes amid reports from the Senate Standing Committee on Health, highlighting a significant shortage of approximately one million nurses in Pakistan. Additionally, between 30,000 and 40,000 doctors registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) are currently not practicing.
Despite this shortage, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has announced plans to send qualified Pakistani nurses to the United States for employment.
This agreement was made during a meeting with New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos in Islamabad, with a commitment to facilitate the process for sending nurses to NYC
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
