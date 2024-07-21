Punjab announces permanent positions for 3,000 Nurses

LAHORE – Punjab government has decided to recruit 3,000 female nurses on a permanent basis.

Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) informed Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) of its intention to appoint 3,000 charge nurses (BS-16) for Batch-2024, ensuring the inclusion of all quotas.

SHC&MED submitted the required forms and documents to the PPSC and requested swift processing and compliance with relevant rules for the selection of candidates.

This announcement comes amid reports from the Senate Standing Committee on Health, highlighting a significant shortage of approximately one million nurses in Pakistan. Additionally, between 30,000 and 40,000 doctors registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) are currently not practicing.

Despite this shortage, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has announced plans to send qualified Pakistani nurses to the United States for employment.

This agreement was made during a meeting with New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos in Islamabad, with a commitment to facilitate the process for sending nurses to NYC