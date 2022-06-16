Police find no evidence of Dua Zehra’s kidnapping

Investigating officer requests court to dismiss the abduction case
Web Desk
04:51 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Police find no evidence of Dua Zehra’s kidnapping
Source: social media
Share

KARACHI – Police in country’s largest metropolis submitted the challan in Dua Zehra case in the court of Judicial Magistrate (East).

Reports in local media said the officials requested the court to dismiss the case by declaring it Class C Investigators maintained that they found no evidence that teenager was abducted. It also revealed that she traveled to Punjab of her ‘free will’.

Officers also presented the ossification test carried out on Dua Zehra which revealed that the girl is between 16 to 17 years of age.

Police maintained that Sindh Child Act does not apply on this case as the duo tied the knot is Punjab. Dua earlier recorded her statement before the Sindh High Court and Magistrate that she has married of her free will.

Meanwhile, Nikah Khawan and another witness were also found innocent on this charge per reports.

Recently, a YouTuber conducted an interview of Dua and Zaheer which sparked new controversy.

Yasir Shami roasts YouTuber who interviewed Dua ... 12:08 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – Karachi girl Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer Ahmed have been in the headlines since they tied the knot ...

Following the backlash, the company whose product was placed in the interview, distanced itself from the whole episode, saying that it was not informed about the use of the drink before the video was uploaded online. It also announced to take appropriate action in this regard.

Dua Zehra reveals how she met Zaheer Ahmed in ... 09:29 PM | 13 Jun, 2022

LAHORE – Dua Zehra, the teen who first went missing from her Karachi residence in mid-April and was later found ...

More From This Category
OPEC Fund agrees to provide $72 million loan for ...
02:50 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz blames ‘worst ever' PTI-IMF deal for ...
02:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
IHC directs NA secretary to submit report on ...
01:54 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
This 5-year-old girl just made a new world record
01:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Pakistani bank wins terror-financing case in New ...
12:49 PM | 16 Jun, 2022
Polling begins for by-election in Karachi’s NA ...
10:24 AM | 16 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Hareem Shah's latest video from a Turkey hospital leaves fans curious
04:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr