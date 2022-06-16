Police find no evidence of Dua Zehra’s kidnapping

KARACHI – Police in country’s largest metropolis submitted the challan in Dua Zehra case in the court of Judicial Magistrate (East).

Reports in local media said the officials requested the court to dismiss the case by declaring it Class C Investigators maintained that they found no evidence that teenager was abducted. It also revealed that she traveled to Punjab of her ‘free will’.

Officers also presented the ossification test carried out on Dua Zehra which revealed that the girl is between 16 to 17 years of age.

Police maintained that Sindh Child Act does not apply on this case as the duo tied the knot is Punjab. Dua earlier recorded her statement before the Sindh High Court and Magistrate that she has married of her free will.

Meanwhile, Nikah Khawan and another witness were also found innocent on this charge per reports.

Recently, a YouTuber conducted an interview of Dua and Zaheer which sparked new controversy.

Yasir Shami roasts YouTuber who interviewed Dua ... 12:08 PM | 16 Jun, 2022 LAHORE – Karachi girl Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer Ahmed have been in the headlines since they tied the knot ...

Following the backlash, the company whose product was placed in the interview, distanced itself from the whole episode, saying that it was not informed about the use of the drink before the video was uploaded online. It also announced to take appropriate action in this regard.