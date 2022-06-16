Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani reveals her favorite Bollywood movies and actors
Source: Ms Marvel (Instagram)
Bollywood fever has also gripped Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani who rose to fame by playing the lead role in ‘Ms Marvel’.

In her latest interview, Iman revealed that she would love to work with superstar Aamir Khan and that her favourite Bollywood movies are ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

Labelling iconic Indian films ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ her favourite Bollywood movies, Vellani said that Farhan Akhtar is one of the most fascinating people she has worked with. 

She also stated that her experience working with Farhan was amazing, "He has so many stories to share. On set, we’d have quiet moments, and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it’s like filming other movies and his career in general.

The ‘Ms Marvel’ actor also shares her love for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s iconic films in the series, Vellnai shared that she is a huge fan of Aamir Khan and that she has watched all his movies.

Ms. Marvel is seen as the biggest breakout star in Marvel Comics in the last decade and is also the first Muslim character to have her own comic book series. "I really do hope that the show kind of inspires more Muslim and South Asian creatives to tell their stories because this is just one story about one girl," Iman exclaimed.

The cast of the series includes Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Bucha, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Travina Springer, Laurel Marsden, Laith Nakli, Khan and Azhra Usman.

