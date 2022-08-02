PML-N govt decides to place Imran Khan, other PTI members on no-fly list
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to place several members of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the no-fly list as it believed that they could escape abroad after ECP’s verdict in the foreign funding case.
It appears to be a tit-for-tat move, as the former government earlier placed Shehbaz Sharif's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the previous regime.
The development comes as the federal Cabinet flocked together after a much-delayed verdict by the electoral body.
Reports in local media suggest that the Sharif-led administration decided to put Imran Khan, ex-governors of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, on the no-fly list as PTI received 'prohibited funds' from foreign nationals and companies based outside Pakistan.
Election Commission of Pakistan also declared that 'unknown' accounts were found linked to the party and the submissions by PTI chief Imran Khan were 'inaccurate and wrong'.
Imran Khan-led PTI received prohibited funds, ... 08:52 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its unanimous decision announced that Pakistan ...
PTI chief Imran Khan reportedly issued certificates to the ECP in regards to Article 13(2) of the PPO, stating that PTI did not got funds from prohibited sources.
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- PML-N govt decides to place Imran Khan, other PTI members on no-fly ...09:11 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
-
- Watch – Mehwish Hayat takes a ride in amusement park08:30 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Sunny Leone’s new swimming pool video breaks the internet08:10 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali: a thorough professional with an impeccable ...08:09 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
-
- Jannat Mirza opens her beauty salon, celebrates with fellow TikTokers05:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral07:12 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022