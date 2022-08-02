PTI to move court against ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in the prohibited funding case and decided to challenge the ruling, besides upholding a peaceful protest call outside the electoral body office.

PTI leaders responded after party chairman Imran Khan presided over the meeting in which leadership decided not to come under any pressure.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said PTI followed the criteria and submitted all the evidence to come clean. He added that ECP’s much-awaited verdict revealed that there was no foreign funding case.

Taking a jibe at the ruling alliance, Qureshi demanded action against parties who received funding from former Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden and Libya.

On another another hand, the former federal minister and close aide of Imran Khan, Asad Umar, dared ECP to publicize the account details of PTI on its website, including those of PML-N and PPP.

He said ECP violated the Supreme Court's verdict, as they mentioned false affidavit of party chief.

The development comes as several ruling alliance leaders lambasted the former ruling party after Election Commission verdict. Sharif-led federal government also decided to put the names of PTI leaders on the Exit Control List.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the coalition government and PDM leaders is currently underway at the Prime Minister's House which was attended by PM Shehbaz Sharif, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and members of allied parties.

ECP earlier today announced its long-awaited verdict, saying PTI received 'prohibited funds' from 34 foreign nationals and 351 companies based outside the country.

It also issued show cause notice to the Imran Khan-led party after the unanimous verdict which was reserved in June this year.