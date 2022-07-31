Mehwish Hayat’s new bold photos set internet on fire
10:26 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Source: Instagram (Mehwish Hayat)
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has left her fans stunned with new bold photos she shared on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaunga actress shared the new sizzling photos. The actress shared the post with a caption, “Kill you with a stare or with a smile? Thank you @thekubism for taking these bomb photographs . I now know who I should be contacting for my next photo shoot! “

On the work front, Mehwish made her Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

