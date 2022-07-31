Mehwish Hayat’s new bold photos set internet on fire
Share
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has left her fans stunned with new bold photos she shared on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaunga actress shared the new sizzling photos. The actress shared the post with a caption, “Kill you with a stare or with a smile? Thank you @thekubism for taking these bomb photographs . I now know who I should be contacting for my next photo shoot! “
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Mehwish made her Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.
Mehwish Hayat overwhelmed by the love for Ms ... 08:03 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat has been grateful for the overwhelming love and compliments she has been receiving from her fans and ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Biden contracts Covid-19 for second time11:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem arrives in UK to feature in ...10:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
- PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for successful operation against ...09:32 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
- Ayesha Omar gives fans a peep at sets of TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi ...11:59 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga win hearts with KPL official anthem07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Ushna Shah raises questions about forced conversions, marriages ...08:44 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022