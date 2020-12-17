Mere Paas Tum Ho wins big at LAS 2020 – Check out all Television winners
Web Desk
09:55 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
Mere Paas Tum Ho wins big at LAS 2020 – Check out all Television winners
The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday.

In a first for LSA, the winners in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music and TV are also being announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony, which is to be shown online next week.

Here is a list of all the winners from the category Television: 

Television

Best TV Play

Mere Paas Tum Ho

Best Play Director

Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor – Critics 

Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Best Play Writer 

Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actress – Critics 

Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor - Viewer’s Choice 

Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actress -Viewer’s Choice 

Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar

Best Emerging Talent TV 

Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho

