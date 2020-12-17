Mere Paas Tum Ho wins big at LAS 2020 – Check out all Television winners

The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday.

In a first for LSA, the winners in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music and TV are also being announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony, which is to be shown online next week.

Here is a list of all the winners from the category Television:

Television

Best TV Play

Mere Paas Tum Ho

Best Play Director

Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor – Critics

Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Best Play Writer

Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actress – Critics

Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor - Viewer’s Choice

Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actress -Viewer’s Choice

Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar

Best Emerging Talent TV

Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho