Mere Paas Tum Ho wins big at LAS 2020 – Check out all Television winners
The LUX Style Awards office announced the winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards on Thursday.
In a first for LSA, the winners in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music and TV are also being announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony, which is to be shown online next week.
Here is a list of all the winners from the category Television:
Television
Best TV Play
Mere Paas Tum Ho
Best Play Director
Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Best TV Actor – Critics
Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb
Best Play Writer
Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Best TV Actress – Critics
Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Best TV Actor - Viewer’s Choice
Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Best TV Actress -Viewer’s Choice
Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar
Best Emerging Talent TV
Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho
