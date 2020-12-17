Punjab top court imposes heavy fine on plastic bag use
10:44 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Thursday ordered to impose heavy fine on the use of polythene bags, local media reported.
Justice Shahid Kareem ordered a fine of Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 will be enforced for violating ban in the province.
The court also instructed that those found using polythene bags be given a three-day warning to shun the practice and if they don’t, they be imposed a fine.
On September 17, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had banned the use of polythene bags across the province and termed it hazardous for environment and human health.
