Laal Kabootar awarded Best Film at LSA 2020 – Check out all winners in Film category
The Lux Style Awards office have declared the winners for this year in the arenas of fashion, films, music and television in Karachi today.
LSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organisers is highly appreciated with a global pandemic.
In the 19-year history of the prestigious award show, this is the first time that the entire judgment and awarding process was managed online.
The recorded ceremony will be shown online next week.
Here is a list of 19th LUX Style Award Winners:
Film
Best Film
Laal Kabootar
Best Director Film
Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar
Best Film Actor- Viewer’s Choice
Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar
Best Film Actress- Viewer’s Choice
Mahira Khan for Superstar
Best Film Actor Critics
Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar
Best Film Actress Critics
Mahira Khan for Superstar
Best Song
Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi
Singer of the Year
Hadia Hashmi - Bol Hu
Best Emerging Talent
Big Foot Music - Hamad Khan, Sohaib Lari
Best Playback Singer
Ali Tariq for Behka Na from Parey Hut Love
