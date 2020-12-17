Laal Kabootar awarded Best Film at LSA 2020 – Check out all winners in Film category

The Lux Style Awards office have declared the winners for this year in the arenas of fashion, films, music and television in Karachi today.

LSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organisers is highly appreciated with a global pandemic.

In the 19-year history of the prestigious award show, this is the first time that the entire judgment and awarding process was managed online.

The recorded ceremony will be shown online next week.

Here is a list of 19th LUX Style Award Winners:

Film

Best Film

Laal Kabootar

Best Director Film

Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actor- Viewer’s Choice

Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress- Viewer’s Choice

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Best Film Actor Critics

Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress Critics

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Best Song

Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi

Singer of the Year

Hadia Hashmi - Bol Hu

Best Emerging Talent

Big Foot Music - Hamad Khan, Sohaib Lari

Best Playback Singer

Ali Tariq for Behka Na from Parey Hut Love