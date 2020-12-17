Laal Kabootar awarded Best Film at LSA 2020 – Check out all winners in Film category
The Lux Style Awards office have declared the winners for this year in the arenas of fashion, films, music and television in Karachi today.

LSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organisers is highly appreciated with a global pandemic.

In the 19-year history of the prestigious award show, this is the first time that the entire judgment and awarding process was managed online.

The recorded ceremony will be shown online next week.

Here is a list of 19th LUX Style Award Winners:

Film

Best Film 

Laal Kabootar

Best Director Film 

Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actor- Viewer’s Choice 

Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress- Viewer’s Choice 

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Best Film Actor Critics 

Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress Critics 

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Best Song  

Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi

Singer of the Year 

Hadia Hashmi - Bol Hu

Best Emerging Talent

Big Foot Music - Hamad Khan, Sohaib Lari

Best Playback Singer

Ali Tariq for Behka Na from Parey Hut Love

