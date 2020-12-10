PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss Covid-19 pandemic, polio campaign over phone

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, both leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and eradicating polio in the country.

As per the Prime Minister's office, the premier acknowledged the Gates Foundation’s support to Pakistan which includes the Covid-19 response, polio eradication drive, Ehsaas programme, and other issues.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI held a telephone conversation today with @BillGates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Views were exchanged on the COVID-19 situation and Polio eradication efforts in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/8axzdo8tpU — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 9, 2020

The prime minister noted the spike in the novel virus cases and emphasized the government's commitment to combat the second wave. On the other hand, he also noted that implementation of the SOPs is more challenging this time.

Polio eradication is among the top concerns of our government, he said, and added that they have fastened the polio campaign across Pakistan. The prime minister commended the Gates Foundation’s strong advocacy for the provision of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to all developing countries.

The prime minister and Bill & Melinda co-chair agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives.