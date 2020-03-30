Zalmi Foundation contributes Rs10m to PM's Corona Relief Fund
PESHAWAR – The Zalmi Foundation has announced a donation of Rs10 million to the Corona Relief Fund, set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in the wake of the virus outbreak.
Javed Afridi, the chairman of Foundation, said this donation is being made "with the hope & confidence that every man of Pakistan can lead the nation's success in this war at a time of great difficulty."
On behalf of the Zalmi Foundation @FoundationZalmi ,I announce a donation of Rs 10m to the Corona Relief Fund, set up by the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI ,with the hope & confidence that every man of Pakistan can lead the nation's success in this war at a time of great difficulty https://t.co/X07xbvQoVG— Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) March 30, 2020
Last week, Afridi, who also chairs PSL league Peshawar Zalmi, recorded the message in Pashto and urged people to stay at home and wash their hands repeatedly as part of an awareness campaign about COVID-19, a deadly virus wreaking havoc across the world.
Special messages regarding awareness about coronavirus were given by Head Coach Darren Sammy, Captain Wahab Riaz, and players like Hassan Ali and Imam ul Haq.
