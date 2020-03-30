Zalmi Foundation contributes Rs10m to PM's Corona Relief Fund
Web Desk
10:36 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Zalmi Foundation contributes Rs10m to PM's Corona Relief Fund
Share

PESHAWAR – The Zalmi Foundation has announced a donation of Rs10 million to the Corona Relief Fund, set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in the wake of the virus outbreak. 

Javed Afridi, the chairman of Foundation, said this donation is being made "with the hope & confidence that every man of Pakistan can lead the nation's success in this war at a time of great difficulty."

Last week, Afridi, who also chairs PSL league Peshawar Zalmi, recorded the message in Pashto and urged people to stay at home and wash their hands repeatedly as part of an awareness campaign about COVID-19, a deadly virus wreaking havoc across the world.

Special messages regarding awareness about coronavirus were given by Head Coach Darren Sammy, Captain Wahab Riaz, and players like Hassan Ali and Imam ul Haq.

PM Imran announces Corona Relief Fund, Tigers ... 08:54 PM | 30 Mar, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to get united to make the fight against coronavirus ...

More From This Category
‘Mickey Arthur most powerful coach in Pakistan ...
09:08 PM | 31 Mar, 2020
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani fully recovers from ...
11:20 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Zalmi Foundation contributes Rs10m to PM's Corona ...
10:36 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Pakistan: 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' ...
09:31 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
PM Imran announces Corona Relief Fund, Tigers ...
08:54 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Pakistan's squash legend Azam Khan dies of ...
12:49 PM | 29 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Waqar Younis calls his doctor wife on duty in Australia a hero
02:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr