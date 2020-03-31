Pakistan launches Whatsapp Corona Helpline
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) led federal government has launched Corona Helpline on Whatsapp.
People can get all corona related information on latest statistics and nearest labs by sending a message writing 'Hi' at 00923001111166.
Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan announced establishment of Corona Relief Tiger Force that will work in collaboration with civil administration and army to contain the spread of corona virus.
The registration process for the 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' would start from Tuesday (today) and to be continued till April 10.
The youth from across the country was eligible to be the part of the 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' and could register them through the Pakistan Citizen Portal.
