09:44 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss steps taken against coronavirus
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meetings via video link today (Tuesday).

According to media reports, the cabinet meeting will review the situation arising from coronavirus spread in the country and steps taken to curtail its effects.

As a preventive measure against the coronavirus, the cabinet members will participate in the meeting through the video link.

The federal cabinet will discuss a four-point agenda during the meeting.

The recommendations of International Labor Conference will also be presented before the cabinet.

The meeting will also review the effects of coronavirus on economy of the country.

