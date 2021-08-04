Covid-19 infects 4,722, kills 46 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while around 4,722 people tested positive for the novel disease in the last 24 hours, NCOC said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,575 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,047,999.

Statistics 4 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,398

Positive Cases: 4722

Positivity % : 8.22%

Deaths : 46 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 4, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,454 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 945,829. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 78,595 while the national positivity stands at 8.22 percent.

At least 389,699 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 359,321 in Punjab 145,862 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 88,676 in Islamabad, 30,749 in Balochistan, 25,301 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,391 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,104 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,069 in Sindh, 4,487 in KP, 806 in Islamabad, 634 in Azad Kashmir, 328 in Balochistan, and 147 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,398 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,215,728 since the first case was reported.

On Tuesday, Pakistan reached the target of vaccinating one million people a day against Covid-19. The achievement made strides in Pakistan’s inoculation campaign just weeks before a deadline for workers in public-facing roles to obtain vaccination certificates.

The government announced last week that workers in schools, shopping malls, and hospitality businesses, and the transport and air travel industries would be barred from entering public offices unless they show vaccination certificates by the end of this month.