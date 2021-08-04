Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 04 August 2021
Web Desk
10:04 AM | 4 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 04 August 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 04, 2021 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 163.70 164.70
Euro EUR 190 192
UK Pound Sterling GBP 226 229
U.A.E Dirham AED 44 44.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 44 44.50
Australian Dollar AUD 118.50 120.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.70 388.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 127 129
China Yuan CNY 23.50 23.65
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 23.50
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 16.90
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.10
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 484
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 36.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 96.95
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 17.70
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 394.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.50 40.10
Singapore Dollar SGD 117 119
Swedish Korona SEK 17.80 18.05
Swiss Franc CHF 159.10 160
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 4.90

