Model Nayab was strangled, reveals autopsy report

LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital handed over the body of a Lahore-based model, Nayab, to her legal heirs for funeral after an autopsy.

A report in local media quoting police officials suggests that the 29-year-old model who was found dead at her residence in Lahore’s DHA, was strangled to death with bruises found on her neck.

However, no evidence of any sexual assault was found on the body of the deceased as the murderer tried to frame it as a ‘rape case’ leaving her naked in the flat.

Reports further added that the data of the victim’s mobile phone has also been obtained as cops mulled to interrogate the close friends of Nayab. The killer also took away the mobile phone of the slain and escaped from the backside of the house, police claimed.

Officials revealed that the model returned to Pakistan from Dubai a few months ago. A police official said the case was being investigated from different angles, including the possibility of robbery resistance.

The victim was reportedly unmarried and living alone in DHA Phase IV. The woman’s stepbrother Muhammad Ali told cops that he had been tried approaching her for two days.“When I visited her house on Sunday, she was lying unconscious on the floor,” he told the police.