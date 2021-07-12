Mahira Khan reacts to her ‘secret marriage’ rumours (VIDEO)

Celebrities are prone to criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially female stars whose dressing or wardrobe choices are always under scrutiny.

Nevertheless, our stars are now stepping forward as they refuse to get perturbed by unrealistic standards. The latest celebrity to debunk social media assumptions is superstar Mahira Khan.

The Humsafar star's candid Mashion video is a welcoming change from the picture-perfect facade stars put up on the internet.

The first and foremost assumption was regarding Mahira's marital status and her reply was hilarious. Glancing at her fingers she looked for a wedding ring and then quipped, "No, I am not secretly married. Do you see a ring?"

Further, she assured her massive fan following that if she ever tied the knot, she would tell her fans.

Jokingly she even pretended to call her ‘secret husband’. “Siri, I would like to call my secret husband,” she said. As Siri’s voice said, “Calling secret husband,” she remarked, “Haw!”

Moreover, Mahira was all hearts while addressing the rumours of her nose job and jokingly said that if she had, her makeup artist would not have to work extensively on nose contouring.

On the work front, Mahira is buckling up for her comeback on the small screen after a six-year hiatus with the upcoming drama serial Hum Kahaan Ke Sachay Thay.