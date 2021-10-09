UN recognises access to healthy environment as basic human right

06:13 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
UN recognises access to healthy environment as basic human right
Share

GENEVA – The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution that recognizes the access to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment as a fundamental human right that is important for the enjoyment of human rights.

The forum approved the resolution, which was proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, by a vote of 43 in favour, none against and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan.

Environment activists have lauded the move as historic breakthrough as the resolution has the potential to shape global standards.

Britain, which has been criticizing the proposal in recent discussions, voted in favour after having a last minute change of heart.

The Council encouraged “States to adopt policies for the enjoyment of the right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment as appropriate, including with respect to biodiversity and ecosystems, and invites the General Assembly to consider the matter”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that some 13.7 million people die in a year globally due to environment-related issues. 

WED 2021 – Pakistan vows to take the lead in ... 01:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on achieving the tree plantation target under Ten Billion ...

More From This Category
US delegation set to meet Taliban in first ...
12:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
Facebook apologises after second outage hits ...
10:54 AM | 9 Oct, 2021
British diplomat, 60, ‘sexually harassed’ in ...
09:54 AM | 9 Oct, 2021
Journalist duo from Philippines, Russia wins ...
06:12 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
Afghanistan: Death toll in Kunduz mosque blast ...
03:59 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
US forces quietly training Taiwanese troops
12:00 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veena Malik requests fans to pray for her speedy recovery
07:21 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr