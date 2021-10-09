Biden will soon talk to Imran, senior US official tells Pakistani editors
ISLAMABAD – US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman said that she believed that contact between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place soon.
She stated this during an interaction with a group of editors on Friday.
Responding to a question, the US official said, “I am sure that this contact will take place soon, so I don’t think it should mean anything else.”
“We have an idea that every country wants to have a telephone conversation with US President. I am sure that this conversation will be held with Imran Khan soon,” Sherman said.
“I don’t think there is a need for more speculation about not talking on the telephone so far."
She further said that the Biden administration was well aware of Pakistan’s concerns over a bill recently introduced by 22 Republican senators in the US Senate against the country.
Replying to a question, Sherman said: “We get hundreds of bills; thousands of people are behind them but we are well aware of Pakistan’s concerns and are closely looking at the situation”.
