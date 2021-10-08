Sharp decline in Covid cases in Pakistan
Web Desk
08:44 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
Sharp decline in Covid cases in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 26 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 912 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 28,058 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,256,233.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,633 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,184,527. The national positivity has recorded at 1.99 percent.

At least 462,155 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 435,040 in Punjab 175,358 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,983 Islamabad, 33,040 in Balochistan, 34,316 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,341 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 45,619 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,782,491 since the first case was reported.

UK issues new travel advisory for Pakistan amid ... 10:28 AM | 5 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Around two weeks after moving Pakistan from ‘red’ to ‘amber’ list, the United ...

More From This Category
IMF asks Pakistan to raise income and sales tax 
10:23 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
US Consul General William K. Makaneole ...
09:40 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Turkey, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia condole ...
08:20 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Rabi-ul-Awal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on ...
07:19 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Covid-19: US man kills brother, sister-in-law ...
07:50 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
Schools to resume normal classes as coronavirus ...
05:29 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal video goes viral
06:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr