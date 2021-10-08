Sharp decline in Covid cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – At least 26 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 912 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 28,058 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,256,233.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,633 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,184,527. The national positivity has recorded at 1.99 percent.

Statistics 8 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,619

Positive Cases: 912

Positivity %: 1.99%

Deaths : 26

Patients on Critical Care: 2763 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 8, 2021

At least 462,155 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 435,040 in Punjab 175,358 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,983 Islamabad, 33,040 in Balochistan, 34,316 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,341 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 45,619 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,782,491 since the first case was reported.