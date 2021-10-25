Pakistan's daily Covid deaths plummet to single digit, lowest in nearly a year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 death count in a year after 10 people lost their lives to the novel virus over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), at least 698 fresh infections were reported whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,269,234. Pakistan reported a positivity rate of less than 2 percent for the 10th consecutive day at 1.65.

Statistics 25 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,095

Positive Cases: 698

Positivity %: 1.65%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 1524 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 25, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 666 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,216,908. As of Monday, the total count of active cases has dropped to 23,940 while the death toll has soared to 28,386.

At least 467,814 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,171 in Punjab 177,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,710 Islamabad, 33,196 in Balochistan, 34,441 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,383 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,896 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,551 in Sindh, 5,720 KP, 938 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 355 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 42,095 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,530,153 since the first case was reported.