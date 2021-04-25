WATCH - CCTV footage captures attack on former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam
Web Desk
12:24 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
WATCH - CCTV footage captures attack on former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam
Share

ISLAMABAD – The CCTV footage of the shooting on former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam has surfaced as the investigation into the attack deepens.

In the released clip, the attacker can be seen escaping the spot after opening fire at Absar Alam in F-11 Park of the federal capital however the face of the assailant was not visible due to low-quality footage and long-distance.

The police said Alam was shot by an unknown gunman when he was jogging in F-11 Park. The senior journalist received a bullet in his abdomen.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered against unidentified men for attempting murder of the former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam at Shalimar Police station.

In his statement to the police, Alam mentioned that the man who shot him was likely 27 or 28 years old.

The man was carrying a hand weapon and as soon as I got near him, he shot me. He said I got the bullet on the right side of my stomach.

Ex-Pemra chairman Absar Alam injured in Islamabad ... 07:10 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and senior journalist Absar Alam ...

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat voices support for Pakistani ...
02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Lahore localities
12:50 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Karwan-e-Hayat providing free mental health ...
12:44 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Sindh seeks Pakistan Army's help to enforce ...
11:19 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
Covid-19 claims 118 lives, infects 5,611 more in ...
09:54 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
Pakistan officially offers COVID-19 relief ...
11:22 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat voices support for Pakistani students to cancel exams
02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr