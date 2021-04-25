WATCH - CCTV footage captures attack on former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam

ISLAMABAD – The CCTV footage of the shooting on former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam has surfaced as the investigation into the attack deepens.

In the released clip, the attacker can be seen escaping the spot after opening fire at Absar Alam in F-11 Park of the federal capital however the face of the assailant was not visible due to low-quality footage and long-distance.

Here is CCTV footage showing attack on senior journalist @AbsarAlamHaider and you can see attacker fleeing after firing.. Shame on the ones doubting attack! pic.twitter.com/mrbVZTJD0z — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) April 24, 2021

The police said Alam was shot by an unknown gunman when he was jogging in F-11 Park. The senior journalist received a bullet in his abdomen.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered against unidentified men for attempting murder of the former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam at Shalimar Police station.

In his statement to the police, Alam mentioned that the man who shot him was likely 27 or 28 years old.

The man was carrying a hand weapon and as soon as I got near him, he shot me. He said I got the bullet on the right side of my stomach.