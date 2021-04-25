Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Lahore localities

LAHORE – Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 localities of the provincial capital that have been declared hotspots of the novel coronavirus.

Keeping in view the alarming surge in new infections amid the third intense wave of the disease, the Cabinet Committee on coronavirus district administration has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 areas.

According to a notification issued by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, the smart lockdown will remain intact in the localities until May 7.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ms. Sarah Aslam announced smart lockdown in 15 areas of Lahore as per directions from Cabinet Committee on Corona. Markets, shopping malls, restaurants and public & private offices shall remain closed with certain exceptions. pic.twitter.com/5D8HLTeThJ — Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab (@PSHDept) April 24, 2021

During the period, indoor marriage functions will be completely banned in all districts where the percentage of Covid infection is more than eight percent.

The localities of the provincial capital that have come under smart lockdown include Awan Town, PCSIR Society Phase 2, Guldasht Town, Ameeruddin Park, Paragon Executive Cottage, Imperial Garden, Green City A, and C Blocks, Tajpura Scheme E Block, DHA Phase 3 XX Block, DHA Phase V H Block, Islampura, Sanda, Garden Town Abu Bakar Block, and Model Town H Block.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also suspended school classes in 15 districts and colleges in 25 districts, just one week after reopening schools in the province.