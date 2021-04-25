Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Lahore localities
Share
LAHORE – Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 localities of the provincial capital that have been declared hotspots of the novel coronavirus.
Keeping in view the alarming surge in new infections amid the third intense wave of the disease, the Cabinet Committee on coronavirus district administration has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 areas.
According to a notification issued by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, the smart lockdown will remain intact in the localities until May 7.
Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ms. Sarah Aslam announced smart lockdown in 15 areas of Lahore as per directions from Cabinet Committee on Corona. Markets, shopping malls, restaurants and public & private offices shall remain closed with certain exceptions. pic.twitter.com/5D8HLTeThJ— Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab (@PSHDept) April 24, 2021
During the period, indoor marriage functions will be completely banned in all districts where the percentage of Covid infection is more than eight percent.
The localities of the provincial capital that have come under smart lockdown include Awan Town, PCSIR Society Phase 2, Guldasht Town, Ameeruddin Park, Paragon Executive Cottage, Imperial Garden, Green City A, and C Blocks, Tajpura Scheme E Block, DHA Phase 3 XX Block, DHA Phase V H Block, Islampura, Sanda, Garden Town Abu Bakar Block, and Model Town H Block.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also suspended school classes in 15 districts and colleges in 25 districts, just one week after reopening schools in the province.
Sindh seeks Pakistan Army's help to enforce ... 11:19 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – The Sindh government Sunday sought the help of the Pakistan Army to effectively enforce Covid-19 SOPs ...
-
- South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin, wife embrace Islam01:28 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Lahore localities12:50 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Karwan-e-Hayat providing free mental health services to 96pc needy ...12:44 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- WATCH - CCTV footage captures attack on former PEMRA chairman Absar ...12:24 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Kangana thanks Pakistanis for ‘standing by India in testing times’12:00 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation06:37 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021