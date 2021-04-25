Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Lahore localities

12:50 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Lahore localities
LAHORE – Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 localities of the provincial capital that have been declared hotspots of the novel coronavirus.

Keeping in view the alarming surge in new infections amid the third intense wave of the disease, the Cabinet Committee on coronavirus district administration has imposed a smart lockdown in 15 areas.

According to a notification issued by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, the smart lockdown will remain intact in the localities until May 7.

During the period, indoor marriage functions will be completely banned in all districts where the percentage of Covid infection is more than eight percent.

The localities of the provincial capital that have come under smart lockdown include Awan Town, PCSIR Society Phase 2, Guldasht Town, Ameeruddin Park, Paragon Executive Cottage, Imperial Garden, Green City A, and C Blocks, Tajpura Scheme E Block, DHA Phase 3 XX Block, DHA Phase V H Block, Islampura, Sanda, Garden Town Abu Bakar Block, and Model Town H Block.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also suspended school classes in 15 districts and colleges in 25 districts, just one week after reopening schools in the province.

