Mehwish Hayat voices support for Pakistani students to cancel exams
Web Desk
02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
Share

ISLAMABAD – The third wave of the novel Covid-19 is heightening the anxieties of Pakistani students who are getting celebrity support to encourage the government to cancel examinations scheduled to take place soon. The latest showbiz person to speak up about the issue is Pakistani star actor Mehwish Hayat.

Using Twitter to highlight the issue, the Punjab Nahi Jaongi actor said ‘It is wrong that students are being forced to take the examination. Not only is it only dangerous with the third wave taking hold but is unfair when education has been so disrupted!’

She then further humbly request to cancel exams this year as other countries have done the same.

Earlier this week Pakistani television actor Aagha Ali calls on the incumbent government to cancel exams. Taking to his Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote" Almost all institutes, schools and colleges have been closed and we all know how useful online classes have been. "Is this risk really worth it?" he further questioned.

With all the support from showbiz stars, students in the south asian country are demanding to cancel board exams 2021 amid disturbed academic schedules.

IHC rejects plea seeking cancellation of O/A ... 06:08 PM | 23 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday rejected a petition seeking cancellation of O and A level exams ...

