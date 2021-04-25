South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin, wife embrace Islam

CAPE TOWN – South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin, along with his wife Mieshka Aysen, embraced Islam.

The 26-year-old, who made his debut for the Proteas in 2019, has changed his name to Emad. Fortuin has embraced Islam, the world's second-largest religion, along with his wife in the most sacred month of Ramadan.

The news was first posted on Instagram that was also shared by the cricketer’s wife afterward. Fortuin himself also shared the same story on his official handle.

Tabraiz Shamsi’s wife shared the photo of Bjorn with his wife and congratulates the young couple for embracing Islam in the holy month of Ramadan.

He becomes the second South African player to have accepted Islam as a religion as previous left-arm-medium-fast bowler Wayne Parnell also converted back in 2011.

Mexican woman embraces Islam, marries Karachi man 10:25 AM | 10 Feb, 2021 KARACHI – It was love at first 'like' when a Mexican woman Sonia Elizabeth fell in love with Muhammad Amir, a ...

The 26-year-old has played one ODI and six T20I matches for the South African national team while he also played in the T20 series against Pakistan.