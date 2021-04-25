Covid-19 claims 118 lives, infects 5,611 more in 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – At least 118 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,611 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,117 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 795,627.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,324 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 689,812. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 88,698, and the positivity rate soared at 10.17 percent.

At least 277,593 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 288,598 in Punjab 113,121 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,981 in Islamabad, 21,618 in Balochistan, 16,463 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,253 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 7,964 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,593 in Sindh, 3,103 in KP, 660 in Islamabad, 461 in Azad Kashmir, 232 in Balochistan, and 104 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 55,128 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,538,77 since the first case was reported.

