Covid-19 claims 118 lives, infects 5,611 more in 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 118 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,611 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,117 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 795,627.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,324 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 689,812. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 88,698, and the positivity rate soared at 10.17 percent.
Statistics 25 April 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 25, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,128
Positive Cases: 5611
Positivity % : 10.17%
Deaths : 118
At least 277,593 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 288,598 in Punjab 113,121 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,981 in Islamabad, 21,618 in Balochistan, 16,463 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,253 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan receives another 0.5 million doses of ... 10:29 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received another consignment of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China amid ...
Moreover, 7,964 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,593 in Sindh, 3,103 in KP, 660 in Islamabad, 461 in Azad Kashmir, 232 in Balochistan, and 104 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 55,128 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,538,77 since the first case was reported.
Pakistan reaches 90% capacity of oxygen, warns ... 08:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Pakistan is currently ...
- Covid-19 claims 118 lives, infects 5,611 more in 24 hours09:54 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-25-Updated ...09:39 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 April 202109:05 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan officially offers COVID-19 relief support to India11:22 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation06:37 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
-
- India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 48th birthday06:59 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
-
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021