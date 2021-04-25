PAKvZIM: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs, win T20I series 2-1
10:54 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
PAKvZIM: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs, win T20I series 2-1
HARARE – Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs in the third T20I match at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, winning the series 2-1.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan made 165 runs for the loss of three wickets. Mohammad Rizwan made unbeaten 91 runs and captain Babar Azam scored 52 runs. Zimbabwe bowler Luke Jongwe took three important wickets.

Chasing a target of 166 runs, Zimbabwe fell short of 24 runs and could only make 141 for the loss of seven wickets. Wesley Madhevere made significant contribution by making 59 runs. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 35 runs.

Hassan Ali bagged four important wickets. Haris Rauf took two wickets in the end to seal the victory for Pakistan. Hassan Ali awarded man of the match award. Mohammad Rizwan named player of the series. 

