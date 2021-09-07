Sindh restricts unvaccinated students from appearing in exams, getting admissions

KARACHI – As part of its measures to boost the mass vaccination amid the fourth wave of the Covid pandemic that is hitting the country hard, the Sindh government has announced new restrictions for unvaccinated students.

A notification issued by the director of college education Karachi region cited that unvaccinated students will not be allowed to get admission or to attend classes. It further added that the Covid vaccine is a must to appear in the examinations.

All the college principals have been directed to establish vaccination desks at the educational institutions to facilitate the students and representatives of the health department, the notification reads.

It also asked the head of institutions to launch the vaccination drive in their colleges from today and fill the consent form and get it signed by parents or guardians at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the mass vaccination would be only carried out after taking consent from parents of students aged 17 and above, the notification said. It also added, “If students are below the age of 17 years collect their data and submit the same to this directorate along with their NADRA B-form”.

Sindh mulls making Covid vaccination mandatory ... 02:29 PM | 6 Sep, 2021 KARACHI – Sindh officials are considering to make Covid vaccination mandatory for citizens to avail banking and ...

On Monday, the Karachi private schools association decided to vaccinate students aged 17 and above.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the heads of private schools associations in Sindh capital today. The meeting had decided that all the students aged 17 and above will be inoculated against the deadly disease.