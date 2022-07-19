Pakistan reports 459 fresh Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 459 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours as positivity ratio was recorded at 2.80 percent.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Tuesday said that overall death toll stands at 30,445 as no any causality was reported in last 24 hours . The tally of total cases has surged to 1,547,203.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded 163. Pakistan conducted a total of 16,419 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 546 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.
As many as 588,388 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 510,515 in Punjab, 220,526 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 136,903 in Islamabad, 35,666 in Balochistan, 43,471 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,784 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
COVID-19 Statistics 19 July 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 19, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,419
Positive Cases: 459
Positivity %: 2.80%
Deaths: 00
Patients on Critical Care: 163
Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.
