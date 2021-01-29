Pakistan Army Chief, Qatar Emir discuss regional security, defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Qatar Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the military spokesperson said Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is in Qatar on two days official visit. During his meeting with the top leadership, matters of mutual interest, defence, security, cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations of strategic value. While expressing their satisfaction over the level of defence relations between the two Armed Forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.

COAS also witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College. He appreciated high standards of the institution and its efforts towards grooming of young cadets to take on challenges of the future battlefield.

Earlier in November 2020, Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, who is in Pakistan on an official visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.