12:10 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
Nawaz Sharif meets top Afghan officials in London amid escalating conflict
LONDON – Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met with Afghan national security advisor in London where both sides discussed 'regional security and stability' amid a rise in conflict following US withdrawal. 

A press release issued by the National Security Council of Afghanistan said “Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, national security advisor of the Islamic Republic, and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest”.

The statement further added that “both sides agreed that they would both benefit from the policy of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs and ‘strengthening democracy’ will put both neighbors on the path towards stability and prosperity.”

Afghan top advisor has been boycotted by incumbent Pakistani authorities in wake of his controversial remarks about Pakistan.

In the meanwhile, the meeting was held after a violent group of Afghan demonstrators attacked the office of the Pakistan High Commission in the British capital. The attacker not only created a ruckus outside the high commission but also roughed up the visitors.

Furthermore, Afghan officials repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the insurgents and preventing the Afghan forces from carrying out military operations.

The relations between the neighboring countries took another hit after the episode of Silsila Alikhel, the daughter of the Afghan envoy to Pakistan who claimed abduction in the country's federal capital on July 16.

Pakistani officials however dismissed her claims. It is a part of an international conspiracy against Pakistan, the country’s Interior Minister told a private news channel. Later, Kabul recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan, demanding punishment for those responsible. Pakistan Foreign Ministry called the act ‘unfortunate and regrettable'.

Meanwhile, soon after the meeting of PML-N supremo with controversial Afghan officials, ruling party leaders, geopolitical analysts, and social media users also reacted to the development.

