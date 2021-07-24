Nawaz Sharif meets top Afghan officials in London amid escalating conflict

LONDON – Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met with Afghan national security advisor in London where both sides discussed 'regional security and stability' amid a rise in conflict following US withdrawal.

A press release issued by the National Security Council of Afghanistan said “Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, national security advisor of the Islamic Republic, and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest”.

NSA @hmohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/bOs1PmwdmJ — NSC Afghanistan (@NSCAfghan) July 23, 2021

The statement further added that “both sides agreed that they would both benefit from the policy of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs and ‘strengthening democracy’ will put both neighbors on the path towards stability and prosperity.”

Afghan top advisor has been boycotted by incumbent Pakistani authorities in wake of his controversial remarks about Pakistan.

In the meanwhile, the meeting was held after a violent group of Afghan demonstrators attacked the office of the Pakistan High Commission in the British capital. The attacker not only created a ruckus outside the high commission but also roughed up the visitors.

Furthermore, Afghan officials repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the insurgents and preventing the Afghan forces from carrying out military operations.

The relations between the neighboring countries took another hit after the episode of Silsila Alikhel, the daughter of the Afghan envoy to Pakistan who claimed abduction in the country's federal capital on July 16.

Pakistani officials however dismissed her claims. It is a part of an international conspiracy against Pakistan, the country’s Interior Minister told a private news channel. Later, Kabul recalled its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan, demanding punishment for those responsible. Pakistan Foreign Ministry called the act ‘unfortunate and regrettable'.

Meanwhile, soon after the meeting of PML-N supremo with controversial Afghan officials, ruling party leaders, geopolitical analysts, and social media users also reacted to the development.

Nothing new.Nawaz sharif has always kept company of enemies of Pakistan,be it Jindal or Modi. & now Hamd Mohid who called Pakistan a “ brothel”. It’s a shame NS is so insensitive to national self respect.AJK elections tomo people will respond in kind & vote against his party https://t.co/2gRuFJiaWl — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 24, 2021

"Matters of mutual interest"? Seriously? After Mohib referred to Pak - not PTI govt but r country - as a " brothel", common RAW interest can only be to attack Pak. Such shameless self-interest of Sharif to preserve looted wealth & country be damned. & Maryam's retweet support pic.twitter.com/JR8fcRy0Lu — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 24, 2021

نواز شریف کو پاکستان سےباہر بھیجنا اس لئے خطرناک تھا کہ ایسے لوگ بین الاقوامی سازشوں میں مددگار بن جاتے ہیں نواز شریف کی افغانستان میں RAW کے سب سے بڑے حلیف حمداللہ محب سے ملاقات ایسی ہی کاروائ کی مثال ہے، مودی ، محب یا امراللہ صالح ہر پاکستان دشمن نواز شریف کا قریبی دوست ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 24, 2021

Birds of a feather flock together. Nawaz Sharifs meeting with Afghan NSA proves his connections with Pakistan's enemies. Again proved that Nawaz Sharif is a tool to be used against Pakistani interests. His statements on crucial issues already used by India at global forums. pic.twitter.com/qEvCwHwqSq — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) July 24, 2021

For Nawaz Sharif to meet the Afghan NSA, Munib, only a few days after Munib called Pakistan a ‘brothel’ was a terrible insult to the Pakistani nation. Now, more than ever before, it is clear to me that we are well rid of this man. — Zafar Hilaly (@ZafarHilaly) July 23, 2021

Interesting development

Afghan NSA @hmohib and State Minister Sayed Sadat NADERI met Nawaz Sharif in London.

Mohib is one of Anti-Pakistan Afghan officials and considered a CIA man.

Pakistan must be watching closely.

This meeting with ex Convict PM who is anti Army is critical pic.twitter.com/DPR49Mwoa2 — Farzana Shah (@Jana_Shah) July 23, 2021