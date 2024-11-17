Toyota offers price cuts of up to Rs4lac on THESE Models; Details Inside

KARACHI – If you are looking to buy a crossover SUV, you can avail exciting discount announced by Toyota on the Corolla Cross.

This limited-time offer follows the success of the first Anniversary Offer, where customers enjoyed discounts of around Rs1 million.

Toyota Corolla Cross variants are discounted, with savings ranging from Rs350,000 to Rs400,000. HEV X and HEV variants come with Rs4lac, while 1.8 X also offers Rs4lac in savings, and the 1.8 variant provides Rs350,000 in savings.

Toyota Corolla Cross Price in Pakistan